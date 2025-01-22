Fife trainee and school shortlisted for Scottish rural awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife trainee and a high school have been shortlisted in this year’s rural awards.

They are nominated in Lantra Scotland’s ALBAS 25 which promote careers in the rural sector and celebrate the achievements of learners.

Horticulture trainee Charlotte Masson and Auchmuty High School will find out of they have won at a ceremony at Crieff Hydro Hotel on Thursday, March 6.

Charlotte from Markinch is doing an HNC in Horticulture at SRUC Elmwood.

Horticulture trainee Charlotte Masson (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “Completing my HNC with distinction and my first growing season at Pillars of Hercules Organic Farm was a challenge, particularly balancing the HNC with self-employed gardening and looking after my family. I enjoy working as a nursery supervisor at the farm producing the plants available for sale and running the plant sales area.”

Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes has been working on a community biodiversity project, planting trees and flowers to enhance the aesthetic and create a healthy, enriching environment for people to enjoy.

Brendan Fox, eco-schools co-ordinator said: “Our project is all about creating links and bonds to enrich our physical community through our environment. This project has also helped us to establish excellent working links with the local community, creating a bond of friendship.”

The evening will be hosted by Dr Jenna Ross OBE and Mike Duxbury of Inclusive Farm. Industry categories cover animal care, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, fisheries management, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering, vet nursing and trees and timber.

Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes has been working on a community biodiversity project (Pic: Submitted)

The finalists were selected by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the sector, chaired by Rebecca Dawes, agriculture and rural communicator at Jane Craigie Marketing and trustee of RSABI and The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.

Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, director of Lantra Scotland said: “Lantra Scotland’s ALBAS play an important role in the land-based and aquaculture sector, as they highlight the fantastic achievements of skilled and dedicated staff at different levels of their careers, from new entrants to career changers, while also showing employers, businesses and other organisations the benefits of skills development and partnership working.

“I’m delighted to say that we have again had a record number of entries in for the ALBAS, so congratulations to all those nominated and especial good luck to all the finalists at our ceremony in March.”