Three seasoned ultra runners from Fife are set to tackle the formidable Cape Wrath Ultra Marathon - a gruelling 400-kilometer journey through Scotland's rugged Highlands.

David Cowan (62), Martin Bell (51), and Scott Robb (57) are not only pushing their physical limits but are also aiming to raise vital funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The trio will set off on their ultra challenge from Trislaig near Fort William on May 18 and continue north for seven days racing other competitors before reaching the finish line at Cape Wrath, Scotland’s most North Westerly point, on May 25.

On average, participants will traverse approximately 50 kilometres (30 miles) daily. The route is unmarked, requiring the runners to navigate using GPS devices and detailed maps, which adds an additional layer of complexity to the challenge.

Martin Bell, David Cowan, Scott Robb will take on the ultra marathon fore charity (Pic: Submitted)

The terrain varies significantly throughout the race, featuring pathless sections, bogs, and water crossings. The combination of breathtaking landscapes and demanding conditions will test the mettle of even the most experienced ultra runners.

The trio have set up individual JustGiving pages for donations.

David, from Kingskettle said: “The Cape Wrath Ultra Marathon presents a series of extreme challenges, with the longest day stretching an exhausting 72 kilometres and the shortest covering 26 kilometres.

“On average we hope to cover around 50 kilometres daily but given the difficulty of the terrain it will be hard going.

“This race is certainly going to be tough so we’re well prepared and have been training to ensure that we make it over the finish line.”

David, Martin, and Scott have been rigorously training to prepare for what is anticipated to be one of the toughest challenges of their running careers. They are not only motivated by the physical demands of the race but also by the opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of children facing life-limiting conditions.

Martin, from Strathmiglo said: “CHAS provides essential care and support for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, ensuring that every moment is filled with joy, even during the most challenging times.

“The work that it does to help kids is vital as most of these families are facing the hardest days of their lives. We wanted to give something back to this amazing charity so we thought that by taking part in one of Scotland’s toughest races we would be able to raise much needed funds for them.”

Scott, from Falkland added: “This multi-day event is renowned as one of the toughest ultra marathons in the country so we’ve each set ourselves a fundraising target of £850.

The trio have also thanked sponsors Celts WWTW, Trillium Flow Technologies, Buckhaven Building Supplies, Landfall Scaffolding, David Cowan Contractors, Bowen Hydraulics, James Wilson Electrical, Pipemore Scotland, Pro Tool, and Swan Engineering, for providing crucial support and gear.