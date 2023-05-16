Fife twins' musical roles with 3 SCOTS in historic events marking the coronation of King Charles III

Identical twins Peter and James Muir, from Kirkcaldy, were involved in events in the run up to the coronation of King Charles III as well as on the day itself.

The brothers made regimental history last year when they became the first identical twins to hold the prestigious role of Pipe Major and Drum Major in the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS). And in recent weeks they have been involved in events in the lead up to the coronation of King Charles III, as well as on the day itself.

Pipe Major James Muir composed a new, uplifting pipe tune called The Stone of Destiny to mark the move of the historic stone from Edinburgh Castle in preparation for the coronation. It marked the unique ceremonial move, having had the blessing from the Lord Lyon King of Arms, and he was given the honour of performing the piece as the Stone began its journey to Westminster Abbey.

Pipe Major James Muir composed a tune and performed it as the Stone of Destiny left Edinburgh Castle and headed to London for the King's coronation.

The Colour Sergeant also played Highland Laddie, Black Bear and the Atholl Highlanders in support of this ceremony alongside his fellow 3 SCOTS soldiers who provided the Quarter Guard and representing the British Army in Scotland.

Pipe Major James said: “The tune was written to be an uplifting tune, as it is by no means a sad occasion, using the full scale of the chanter to show the stone doing its full circle back to Scotland after the event. I was very proud to be part of something that is so crucial to the coronation and Scotland. More so for when my daughter Lucy learns about the Royal family and the coronation in a few years. She will be able to say, my dad was there!”

Following this ceremony James joined his brother Peter, who is a sergeant and Drum Major, as they made their way to London to participate in the coronation events.

James continued: “It’s been a historic last 12 months being in the Pipes and Drums; with celebrating the jubilee, taking part in the funeral of the late Her Majesty the Queen and now performing in the coronation of His Majesty the King. To do all three occasions with my brother makes it even more special. To then be able to write my own tune for The Stone of Destiny as part of the coronation is a historic moment for myself.”

Drum major Peter Muir with twin brother and pipe major James Muir. The brothers serve with 3 SCOTS.

Peter added: “To share such profile events with my brother has been special, truly once in a lifetime opportunities.”

The brothers are former pupils of St Marie’s RC Primary and St Andrews RC High schools in the town and joined the British Army in 2006 as junior soldiers, initially attending the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

The pair have embraced the ethos of the pipes and drums, combining their roles as operational soldiers and musicians. Pipers and drummers are an integral part of the battalions, soldiers first and foremost, they are dual trained as assault pioneers and service with the regiment in conflicts all over the world.

Prior to the coronation, Pipe Major James Muir completed the Machine Gun Platoon Commanders Course and before Christmas Drum Major Peter Muir completed the Platoon Sergeant’s Battle Course, both significant achievements enhancing and refining their military skills.