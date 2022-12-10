Malcolm Robinson has returned to investigate the ‘Falkland Hill UFO incident’ which happened in 1996.

It recalls the story which has fascinated UFO-ologists ever since, and been the subject of much debate.

Mr Robinson, who hs published many books and spoken extensively on paranormal activity, revisits the dramatic story of what happened on Falkland Hill almost 20 years ago.

Malcolm Robinson with his new book

In September 1996, a mother, son and family friend left their home to drive to Freuchie. En route they saw a blue triangular object in the sky which they say emitted three columns of white light.

It screamed off into the night sky, but, on their return journey, it returned above their vehicle.

Intrigued by what they saw, they decided to venture back out, and saw columns of coloured lights in trees, a blue mist and hundreds of small grey beings carrying cylinders towards the triangular object. They also reported some of the beings sitting motionless in the field.

Malcolm said: “Scotland as a nation has seen a wealth of UFO sightings over the years, but none have been so controversial as the Falkland Hill UFO incident. This most

certainly, is Scotland’s most unusual case of ‘alien activity’ and may push the boundaries of your belief.”His new book also reports on many other incidents reported across the region.