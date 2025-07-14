Fife Ukulele Orchestra: invite to join growing group and experience the joy of music

A Fife musical group is opening its door to new members to join up.

Fife Ukulele Orchestra (FUO) was formed in Burntisland in 2011 to bring the joy of music to as many people as possible.

It has already outgrown its home of 12 years at the Sands Hotel in the town, and now meets fortnightly at Inverkeithing Civic Centre.

The orchestra’s emphasis is on having fun, learning new skills and raising money for community groups - part of its commitment is to give a percentage of its funds to charity, and also supporting them by performing at their events.

Fife Ukulele Orchestra gives a percentage of its funds to charity (Pics: Submitted)

Instruments commonly played vary in size from the smaller soprano and concert ukes, to tenors up to baritone and bass. Some members even make their own!

There is a also a small ukulele-banjo section which also helps add to the mix, while a part of each evening is put aside for everyone to play together, learning new numbers, rehearsing for the next gig or, quite often, just having a jam, trying out new tunes suggested or written by members.

The orchestra’s music is wide ranging from early favourites right through the 60s, 70s and 80s to the present day.

It has come a long way since first getting together in Burntisland with an ever increasing membership resulting in a move to west Fife where it meets every fortnight on a Monday during most months.

Whilst always focussed on having fun, FUO has several strings to pluck. Members can engage in learning and improvement activities, embracing beginners just enjoying a cheerful strum through to those who wish to gain higher skills such as finger picking.

Singing is an important part of a ukulele performance and greatly adds to the enjoyment - encouragement and support are available for those who may believe they cannot sing.

In support of the community, FUO plays as a complete orchestra for larger audiences as well as other local community groups, in particular those who support people with health conditions or impairments.

Several charities are supported each year with fundraising activities and donations from club funds. This year it has supported Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind, which offers a wealth of support from befriending, sight support and rehabilitation, the use of accessible technology to organising clubs and support groups.

It also made a donation to Talking Tandems which organises cycling and other outdoors pursuits through a group of supportive volunteers,for individuals with limited vision or impairment. Their activities have included local cycles as well as weekends away in the UK and in Europe.

FUO also takes part in musical festivals around Scotland and has played in the Scottish

Parliament and the Royal Highland Show. Anyone interested in joining can check out the orchestra’s Facebook page or email [email protected]