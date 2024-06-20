Fife vaccination clinic set to move as building work underway at new permanent home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vaccination clinic in Fife is set to get a new permanent location.

The clinic in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is moving to within Pitteuchar Health Centre, and its doors there will open on July 10.

The clinic has been in use since April 2021 after taking over the vacant former Argos store in the shopping mall. It was one of a number of mass vaccination clinics established across the region to support the initial roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme - the biggest was in the former M&S store in High Street, Kirkcaldy. For details of the various upcoming drop-in clinics available across Fife, visit www.nhsfife.org/dropin

Considerable building works are underway to convert an existing area of the Pitteuchar centre to ensure it provides as an appropriate and effective clinical environment. The new permanent clinic will offer immunisation against flu and COVID-19 as well as other conditions including shingles, pneumococcal and the full range of children’s immunisations. The new site will also provide a permanent base for vaccination staff working in Glenrothes and the surrounding area.

The clinic was the focal point for vaccinations during the pandemic (Pic: Michael Gillen)

As well as providing considerable on-site parking at the health centre and the nearby Glamis Centre shopping precinct, the new clinic is also on the main Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy bus route and is wheelchair accessible.

Karen Nolan, clinical services manager for Fife’s immunisation programme, said: “I’m pleased that we will shortly be able to settle into new a permanent home within Pitteuchar Health Centre, which should provide real benefits for both patients and operationally.