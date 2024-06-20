Fife vaccination clinic set to move as building work underway at new permanent home
The clinic in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is moving to within Pitteuchar Health Centre, and its doors there will open on July 10.
The clinic has been in use since April 2021 after taking over the vacant former Argos store in the shopping mall. It was one of a number of mass vaccination clinics established across the region to support the initial roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme - the biggest was in the former M&S store in High Street, Kirkcaldy. For details of the various upcoming drop-in clinics available across Fife, visit www.nhsfife.org/dropin
Considerable building works are underway to convert an existing area of the Pitteuchar centre to ensure it provides as an appropriate and effective clinical environment. The new permanent clinic will offer immunisation against flu and COVID-19 as well as other conditions including shingles, pneumococcal and the full range of children’s immunisations. The new site will also provide a permanent base for vaccination staff working in Glenrothes and the surrounding area.
As well as providing considerable on-site parking at the health centre and the nearby Glamis Centre shopping precinct, the new clinic is also on the main Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy bus route and is wheelchair accessible.
Karen Nolan, clinical services manager for Fife’s immunisation programme, said: “I’m pleased that we will shortly be able to settle into new a permanent home within Pitteuchar Health Centre, which should provide real benefits for both patients and operationally.
“Our previous clinic proved to be hugely important in helping us to vaccinate tens of thousands of people in Glenrothes and the surrounding area against COVID-19 initially, as well as a range of conditions in the time since.”She added: “The creation of a new, bespoke clinic will not only provide a more suitable clinical environment for patients, but the facility is also considerably more accessible for wheelchair users. It remains as important as ever to keep up-to-date with our vaccinations and the new permanent clinic in Pitteuchar will help us to continue to protect local people against a wide range of conditions.”
