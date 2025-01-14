Fife Vegan Festival returns to bigger Kirkcaldy venue after success of first event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife’s first vegan festival of 2025 takes place this weekend - and it is in a bigger venue with more vendors after the overwhelming success of their first event last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife VegFest is at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, January 19 from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

It is their first time at the historic venue in Kirk Wynd after outgrowing the Kings Theatre after just one event which saw huge numbers pour through the door, and vendors selling out long before closing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegfest is run by four locals Amy Guy, Tony Perkins, Shiva Subramanian and Lea Cooper with the help of a team of volunteers who will be present on the day.

The vegan festival takes place at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Submitted)

They have 14 vendors signed up already, and the day will also include talks with panellists, a yoga workshop, and a corner for people to get crafty. Full details at https://vgn.kdy.scot/

Lea said: “Our first Fife VegFest was so busy, pretty much all our stallholders had sold out by 1:00pm. That showed there is a real demand for this sort of event locally. We wanted to build on the success of the first Fife VegFest in a new venue that allows us to have more stall holders and give even more people access to the amazing vegan food and drink that’s made locally in Fife, and slightly further afield.”

The organisers are keen to promote local vegan businesses, and give people an insight into healthy, ethical and sustainable food choices, and anyone who may be trying out Veganuary, the GioVegan 31-day challenge which is running this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses participating include Hughes Bakery and The Tiffin, which has just opened a take-out business in Victoria Road, and Nakey Bakey from Methil. The day will also showcase Kama Vegan Bakes from across the water in Edinburgh.

The vendors confirmed so far also includes Bliss Bites, Bodylushious, East Neuk Seaweed, Ecobean, Fido dog treats, Hughes bakers, Kama Vegan Bakes, Lochaber, Planted by Cali, QBee, Raw, Wild and Conscious and Aberdour’s Jams and Chutney

There will be local artists running a creative corner, including badge making and block printing your very own Fife VegFest merchandise - so make sure to bring along a t-shirt, tote bag or patch you want to customise anything - and there will also be panels and a yoga workshop.

There'll also be a stall with Plant Based Fife, a local group who empowers the vegan community with resources, events and advocacy for sustainable, plant-based living, and are currently calling on organisations to commit to the plant-based pledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a raffle running during the fest, with prizes generously donated by our vendors, and all proceeds go back into running future VegFests. Added Lea: “We were delighted and a bit surprised by the response to our event last year. It went so much better than we expected. It’s exciting that we have moved to a bigger venue and we can have more stalls.”