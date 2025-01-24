Fife Vegfest: a gallery of photos from Kirkcaldy event hailed a huge success

It took place at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy last weekend, and attracted over 450 people.
The event launched in 2024 at the Kings Theatre in the Lang Toun, and was such a success, it had to move to a bigger venue for its first show this year. There were more stalls as well as crafts and information, and a number of vendors sold out before the event ended.
Our photo gallery gives a taste of what was on sale on the day.
The event drew huge numbers to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy Photo: Cath Ruane
It showcased products by many local businesses Photo: Cath Ruane
The event moved to the former church after a hugely successful launch at the Kings Theatre in town last year Photo: Cath Ruane
Vegfest was run by four locals Amy Guy, Tony Perkins, Shiva Subramanian and Lea Cooper with the help of a team of volunteers Photo: Cath Ruane
