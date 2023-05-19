News you can trust since 1871
Fife vet saves life of two-week old seal injured on treacherous rocks in Forth

A two-week old seal rescued off the coast of Fife has received life-saving treatment from vets in Kirkcaldy, after getting into difficulty during extreme weather conditions.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th May 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:26 BST

Stormy weather and 60-mile-an-hour winds meant the pup became separated from his family and stranded on treacherous rocks at Dalgety Bay, sustaining a nasty wound to his upper back.

The pup, named Sammy by his rescuers, was spotted by medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, and brought to the expert care of Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy. The practice has an ongoing partnership with the marine mammal response charity and assists year-round with treating wildlife rescued off the coast of Fife.

During an hour-long procedure, the veterinary team cleaned Sammy’s wound, administered antibiotics, and completed a full body examination to check for any further medical issues. As he was underweight, Sammy was then taken to the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) wildlife centre for rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.

Sammy The Seal was treated at Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy.Sammy The Seal was treated at Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy.
Dawn Mackie, practice manager and head registered veterinary nurse, said: “Thanks to the combined hard work of our experienced team, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics and SSPCA, we were not just able to save Sammy from a potentially life-threatening situation, but also to release him safely back into the wild to rejoin his family. The case is testament to the strength of our long-standing relationship with both organisations, which helps to protect a range of marine mammals along the coastline of Fife.”

Her advice to anyone who comes across a seal or other marine mammal in distress is not to approach as they can be dangerous - especially when they’re in distress.

“Instead, they should contact the coastguard or an organisation like British Divers Marine Life Rescue as quickly as possible, so they can assist and provide the specialist care these animals require,” she added.

