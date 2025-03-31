Fife vet wins emerging artist bursary

Vet and artist Lucy Chapman has been awarded the Emerging Artist Bursary Award from Open Studios North Fife. (Pic: contributed)

Boats, seabirds and fishing with her dad were part of Lucy Chapman’s young life on Jersey and provide one of the key themes of her art today.

Her striking lino prints of fish caught the eye of the Open Studios North Fife committee who selected her for the Emerging Artist Bursary Award 2025.

Lucy, 29, works as a vet but has always been immersed in making art thanks to her creative family. Her late grandma was an art teacher in Braemar, her mum was a potter and her dad is a maker using wood and other materials.

“It was normal for us to make all our Christmas presents and have a sketchbook handy. I always had a big passion for animals and had to choose between studying to be a vet or going to art college,” explains Lucy, who lives with her partner Henry plus five hens, four cats, two ponies, one dog and one bearded dragon in Newton of Falkland.

Lucy produces multi-colour reduction lino prints in her studio garage having developed her skills during lockdown when she had time.

“I couldn't believe I’d been selected for the Open Studios bursary. It made me think there is a point in making the things I make if people like it enough to choose me for the award. It is very encouraging and a good motivation to spend more time on my art.”

Lucy will be using the £150 award kindly donated by the Howe of Fife Rotary Club to buy mount board for her prints so they are presented professionally.

She is one of 95 North Fife artists and crafters who are opening their studios for this year's 20th anniversary event which takes place on from May 3 to 5.

For more information visit www.openstudiosfife.co.uk