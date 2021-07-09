Adam Batterham is running the London Marathon for SSAFA

Adam Batterham, 42, will be running 26.2 miles around the Capital this autumn to raise £2500 for the armed forces charity.

The Virgin Money London Marathon takes place on Sunday October 3, beginning near Blackheath in Greenwich and finishing at Buckingham Palace.

Adam, who was a chef with the Royal Logistic Corps, served 15 years in the army after joining at the age of 16. He completed four operational tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as a six-month tour in Belize.

His wife Jackie also served in the Royal Navy for eight years.

Adam decided to run the London Marathon to raise money for SSAFA after the charity supported both of them.

He said: “Like everyone, 2020 was tough for Jackie and I.

"As well as me struggling with PTSD and other mental health issues, she suffered two heart attacks.”

“When I first left the Army, SSAFA supported me with a deposit for rent and to buy essentials, and helped with white goods and other furniture when we set up home together.

"They helped yet again with more furniture for our move to Scotland.”

“They‘ve also backed me to complete a Building for Heroes construction building maintenance course that’s provided me with new skills in property maintenance and basic construction.”

“Now I’m delighted to have been selected to run the London Marathon for SSAFA. I’m taking on this challenge to prove that anything is possible with motivation and support, and to show SSAFA how grateful I am for all their help since I left the Army.

This is Adam’s first ever marathon for charity, but he is launching his fundraising activity early.

He is set to trek the almost 120-mile Fife Coastal Path from Kincardine to the Tay Bridge in mid-July.

Adam added: “I’m hoping to raise £2,500 and as well as receiving the unstinting generosity of my family and friends, I’m looking forward to my Scottish expedition to get on the road towards that target.”

If you would like to support Adam’s marathon fundraising visit http://https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AdamBatterham.

