Fife vets tackle Pretty Muddy Challenge to raise £1000 for cancer research

Some 17 team members from Linnaeus-owned St Clair Veterinary Group, which has practices in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven, took part in the Fife 5K Pretty Muddy Challenge to raise £1,095 for Cancer Research UK.

Team leader Pauline Smith was delighted with the generous response from families, friends and colleagues, and revealed she had extra special motivation to complete the charity challenge.

Pauline, whose six-year-old daughter and husband also took part in the challenge, said: “Two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I want to help try to find a cure so no-one else has to go through what I did.

“I was one of the lucky ones who was detected early and was able to undergo chemotherapy and surgery to remove my cancer.

“That’s why I took part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy event to raise money and save lives, because every pound really can help make a difference.

“Sadly, one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime but, encouragingly, cancer survival rates have doubled over the past 40 years, so consistent progress is being made.

“Improvements to technology and ground-breaking work are now offering new opportunities to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and improve survival rates even further.”

Pauline’s sister Louise Allan also accompanied the St Clair team in its fundraising mission in memory of her mum..

She said: “I actually hate running and I hate mud, but cancer has hit our family once too often so it was time to take action.

“The women in my family are tough and real fighters so it was only right I fought through things I hate to raise funds for Cancer Research UK’s groundbreaking work.”

The caring St Clair team is a close-knit group which normally focuses on providing the highest quality care for people’s pets.

You can still donate to their fundraiser at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/team-st-clair?fs=e&s=cl.