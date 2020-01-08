Fife village promoted as photography destination

A picturesque Fife village has been given a new title – ‘the photography village’.

The move is based on St Monans’ historic and present day associations with photography, and is backed by several organisations in the village, with a new website launched to promote the village as a photographic destination.

“We see several strands coming together in support of our being a significant destination for people throughout the world with a keen interest in photography and its history,” said Gordon Bell, who proposed the idea to the local community council.

Gordon, who is also a director of the Jim Matthew Camera Collection Trust, added: “Our village has several features that are on many photographers’ hit lists.

“People travel hundreds, and sometimes thousands of miles to photograph our famous ‘zigzag’ breakwater, better known as ‘the Blocks’ locally. Others will be checking out the rest of the harbour area, with its quirky Welly Boot Garden, or the Windmill and Salt Pans, or the ruins of Newark Castle, or the Auld Kirk, with its dramatic location.

“And there is plenty more – not least the dramatic scenery and great opportunities for landscape and wildlife photography on Fife coastal path that traverses the village.”

One new developed is the proposed purchase of the Jim Matthew Camera Collection.

This includes one of the most complete collections of Kodak Brownie cameras in the world, as well as other thematic collections such as stereoscopic and 3D cameras.

A trust has been set up and a fundraising appeal is being launched to keep the collection together.

Dave Smith, also a trust director, and the local photography competition’s organiser, added: “The role of photography is further recognised within the St Monans Community Arts Festival which includes an exhibition and a competition for local photographs, with entries used for local publications such as the calendar that raises funds for the village’s floral displays.”

More details about photography in the village will be published at stmonans.photography, including news about the development of the camera collection and forthcoming events that highlight and promote photography in the village.