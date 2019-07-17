Fife village residents urged to join new community council

Residents in a Fife village are being urged to make their voice count and join a new community council.

A new community council is being set up in Coaltown of Wemyss, with the elections due to take place in October.

The idea was put forward by Councillor Ryan Smart, who said there was a desire in the village to set up the group, noting that the petition to form a new community council received more than 50 signatures.

“It’s about local democracy, getting people involved in the decision-making process in their area,” explained Cllr Smart.

“I spoke to a few people in the area who bought into the idea and the benefits it will bring to the village.

“A lot of residents want a say about what’s happening in the village. They can get involved in the planning process – it gives them the chance to ask how it will impact on them.”

Cllr Smart was also behind the formation of Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council last year, which has gone on to be a success, setting up events in the area such as the bonfire night celebrations and Christmas lights switch on – both of which were attended by hundreds of people.

He is now encouraging people to get involved and put their names forward to join the Coaltown of Wemyss Community Council, saying: “You will get a lot from the new community council – so will the village.

“It’s for people who want the best for their community. I think it’s a great way to get involved.”

Candidates must be over 16, live in the area and be registered to vote.

Nomination papers will be released in August.