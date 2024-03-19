Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maureen Jack, who lives in St Andrews, joined some 100 campaigners, last Thursday at the Thames Pavilion, near Westminster. The initiative was organised by the charity Oxfam, with support from Flick Drummond, MP for Meon Valley, in Hampshire. Its aim was to lobby MPs to hold meetings and discuss the desperate need for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Since the attacks on October 7, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, thousands more are injured and nearly two million have had to leave their homes. Thousands of Israelis have also been killed and injured, while others have been forcibly taken.

International agencies like Oxfam and Christian Aid say the only way essential aid can get to those who need it, is with a permanent ceasefire - and the UK Government must use its diplomatic influence to help end the cycle of violence.

Maureen Jack and Andrew Humphreys, both Christian Aid supporters, who attended the lobby event. (Pic: Submitted)

It is calling for the UK to stop arms sales to Israel, while there is a risk of them being used in violations of international law. Christian Aid is also calling on the UK Government to fully fund UN-led humanitarian relief in Gaza.