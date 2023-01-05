Malcolm Rae and Judy Butellova with Seth, and right, Seth enjoying the festive season in his foster home.

Dog-loving Malcolm Rae and Judy Butellova fostered Labrador/cross Seth after volunteering in October for the Dogs Trust’s Home Frome Home scheme.

Launched in 2015, and recently extended to Fife, the scheme finds foster homes for dogs that need a little extra care and attention, away from the hustle and bustle of a rehoming centre. This can include young puppies, older dogs and those that have lived their entire life in a home.

Seth is the first dog Malcolm and Judy have fostered.

Malcolm said: “Being a foster carer is a new experience for us and we are finding it so rewarding, especially seeing the change in the dog as they settle into a home environment and their personality starts to emerge.

“We love lavishing our attention on them and taking them into our home whilst they wait to be adopted.

“Having a dog with us at Christmas was particularly special and we enjoyed celebrating the festivities with Seth and spoiling him with a present or two.”

Eight-year-old Seth, who came into Dogs Trust care after being found as a stray, is a super sweet boy who loves a snuggle on the sofa. He can be a little shy at first but soon comes round and when he does you have a best friend for life. He loves toys and thoroughly enjoys playing with his favourite ball. He’s housetrained and can live with children aged 16 and over.

Volunteer foster carers help to free up space in Dogs Trust kennels, something that has proved to be essential over the last year as the charity has faced the busiest time in its history.

Since January 2022, Dogs Trust has received a record number of enquiries throughout the UK from owners needing to rehome their dogs, and there are currently around 1,000 dogs on the waiting list to come into Dogs Trust care.

Volunteer foster carers are provided with everything the dog needs including food, bedding and toys, and the charity will cover the cost of any vet bills. They are also supported by the Dogs Trust team for guidance and advice.

