Fife volunteer honoured by Princess Royal at awards ceremony

A Fife volunteer was personally honoured by The Princess Royal at Victim Support Scotland’s annual volunteering conference last week.

Rachel Duncan, from Lochgelly, won the Spirit of VSS Award, having been nominated and voted on by colleagues and service users. She received it from Princess Anne who is patron of the charity.

Rachel said: “Winning this award was such a shock but also such a privilege. The volunteer work I do has allowed me to gain so many skills and is such a rewarding position and it’s an amazing feeling for the work I do to be recognised.

“It made it even more special being presented it by The Princess Royal. Receiving the award has inspired and motivated me to keep going with my volunteer work and continue to put my all into helping to support victims of crime.”

Rachel Duncan receives her award from Princess Anne (Pic: Submitted)

Staff and volunteers were also praised for their long service, receiving awards for five to 28 years.

The event also focused on celebrating volunteering at VSS and the positive impact volunteers have on the lives of people impacted by crime. Staff and volunteers took part in workshops designed to improve wellbeing, communication, and mentoring skills.

James Whyte, head of volunteering at Victim Support Scotland, said: “It was a real treat for our volunteers to meet The Princess Royal, and we are incredibly grateful for the support she has shown as our Patron and the interest taken in the vital support we provide to people impacted by crime in Scotland.

“This festival focused on celebrating the amazing contribution of our volunteers and the staff who support them every day. Our volunteers are often supporting people going through the most difficult time in their lives, and at VSS we want to let them know that they are appreciated and valued - not only by the people we support, but by the entire organisation.”

Victim Support Scotland is an independent, volunteer-led charity that provides emotional, practical, and trauma-informed support to individuals and families dealing with the impact of any type of crime in Scotland.

Volunteers guide victims and witnesses through the court process, provide emotional support, signpost specialist services, or simply listen to people who often feel isolated and unheard in the criminal justice system.

> Call Victim Support Scotland’s free support helpline on 0800 160 1985, Monday-Friday: 8:00am-8:00pm; Saturday-Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Webchat: victimsupport.scot