Fife volunteering programme helps with Salvation Army Christmas appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Volunteers from Fife Voluntary Action’s (FVA) Step Into Volunteering training programme gave up their time to wrap Christmas gifts for the Salvation Army’s Toy Appeal in Kirkcaldy last Thursday. They included a cohort who had previously come through Go, a pilot school volunteering project in Fife co-ordinated by FVA partner, Fife Council.
One of those receiving their certificate of completion on the day was Carmen Deas. She recently completed her Step Into Volunteering training and was on hand to assist fellow volunteers to wrap presents.
Many volunteers and staff from FVA donated their time and present-wrapping skills to bring much-needed gifts, joy and hope to children in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area, with all presents wrapped and ready to be delivered across the community.
Linda Watson, head of volunteering development at FVA: "The Step into Volunteering training programme is an exciting opportunity to find out what volunteering is all about before you sign up to volunteer. There are three sessions aimed at anyone curious about what volunteering involves, and how it might benefit them and their community. It's a great chance to meet and speak to like-minded individuals who want to find out more about volunteering!"
Kirkcaldy Salvation Army’s Christmas appeal aims to meet local community needs, and one way is through their toy appeal.
People donate gifts which are then given to children who have been referred from schools, health workers, social services or charities, to ensure they have a present for Christmas.