Fife volunteers and charity shortlisted for the Scottish Charity Awards

A Fife charity and two local volunteers have been shortlists for this year’s Scottish Charity Awards.

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the awards celebrate the best of Scotland’s voluntary sector.

Fife Young Carers have been shortlisted as a finalist in the Charity of the Year (over £500k turnover) category this year, while Mary Hepburn from Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre and David Corstorphine of the RNLI are both finalists in the running for the Volunteer of the Year award.

Fife Young Carers provide tailored, holistic support to more than 1000 young carers to help them overcome barriers and to achieve their life’s dream. The charity has moved to bigger premises and held celebration events over the last 12 months to mark its 25th anniversary.

Fife Young Carers is one of the charity's shortlisted in this year's Scottish Charity Awards (pic: Zed McLean)

Mary Hepburn started volunteering with Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre in 2022 after retiring from her role as a counselling tutor. As volunteer counsellor, she has supported 19 clients, offering over 93 hours of one-to-one support since 2022. Mary’s strong ethics and caring nature are incredibly appreciated by all at FRASAC.

David Corstorphine is a Volunteer Water Safety Officer with the RNLI in Anstruther who has dedicated a huge amount of his time and efforts into making the local area a safer place by spreading crucial water safety messaging. Last year he was involved in delivering 42 water safety ‘interventions’ reaching 16,000 people with important water safety messaging.

This year’s awards shortlist includes 39 individuals and organisations from charities and voluntary groups across Scotland.

While a judging panel will determine the winners under ten distinct categories, members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award – by visiting scvo.scot/vote - before 5pm on Friday, May 24.

Winners will be announced on 20 June 2024 at an awards ceremony hosted by broadcaster Sally Magnusson.

Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, SCVO said: “We’re very excited to bring you the 2024 Scottish Charity Awards. It’s been another record-breaking year with nearly 500 entries, so arriving at the 39 finalists has been really difficult.

“The finalists demonstrate just how essential the voluntary sector is to Scottish society, with dedicated organisations and individuals going above and beyond to make a positive and often life-changing impact in their communities.

