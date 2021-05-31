Fife volunteers are being sought to help two leading charities support children and families this summer

Food donated by Tesco customers during the collection will go to support food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and to local charities supplied by FareShare, including holiday clubs providing healthy meals and activities to youngsters outside of term-time.

Tesco will top up customer donations made in store by 20 per cent in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores, as shoppers are more likely to donate if volunteers are present, and to spread awareness of the collection through social media.

A Tesco volunteer holding a shopping list guide for donations at the launch of the Tesco Food Collection.

The appeal for volunteers comes ahead of Volunteers Week which celebrates the work of volunteers in the UK.

Chris Doig, manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife, said: “More people than ever are struggling to put food on the table and will do for months if not years to come as the economy recovers.

“We have seen a huge increase in people turning to their local grassroots community groups for support and demand for food remains high.

“We would be incredibly grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer just two hours of their time this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed long-life food to those who need it most.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “We’re seeing more people than ever struggling in extreme poverty and pushed to the doors of foodbanks because they do not have enough money to survive.

"This summer, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local foodbank’s most-needed items on their social media, support the Tesco Summer Food Collection when they are next in store, and encourage friends and family to donate.

"Together we can make a difference and work towards building a hunger free future.”

To find out more about volunteering during the Tesco Food Collection and to sign up visit: https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/

