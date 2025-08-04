Fife volunteers on final shortlist for BBC 'Make A Difference’ awards

Fifers are in the running in Scotland wide awards which recognise people who do incredible things for each other and their local communities.

They are on a shortlist of 33 nominees for BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal’s Make a Difference Awards 2025

Radio Scotland presenter Kaye Adams said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be presenting the BBC Make a Difference Awards in Scotland. The stories of kindness, courage, and community spirit from every corner of the country are nothing short of inspiring. A massive congratulations to all the nominees and our fantastic finalists. You are all making Scotland proud. I cannot wait to celebrate with you and reveal the winners this September.”

Three Fife groups are nominated in the animal award.

Sharon and Andy Longhurst at work at Burntisland Hedgehog Haven. They are pictured with hedgehog Harry. (Pic: Submitted)

Hero Paws (Fife) was nominated for its tireless work retraining and rehoming retired service dogs, offering them the peaceful retirement they deserve and preventing unnecessary euthanasia - despite operating without a permanent sanctuary

Burntisland Hedgehog Haven has shown extraordinary dedication to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sick and injured hedgehogs. The charity is run almost single-handedly by Sharon and Andy Longhurst from their home and also educates people on the hedgehog’s plight.

And Rannoch and Agnes Allan from Dalgety Bay were nominated for their dedicated support to Donibristle Primary’s ‘Read to the Dog’ sessions, helping pupils grow in literacy confidence, while also breaking down barriers and misconceptions about the deaf community. Rannoch comes to the school weekly with her owner Agnes and listens to the pupils read.

The judge for this award is Clare Grogan, star of Gregory’s Girl and lead singer with Altered Images.

Liza Quin Buckhaven, who founded Autism Rocks Fife, is listed in the volunteer award category.

She heads up the charity which supports over 3600 autistic individuals and their families. Drawing upon her experiences as a parent of an autistic child, Liza created the organisation to provide a safe, inclusive space for connection, learning, and joy.

The judge for this award is Forbes Masson. Scottish actor, writer and director. The winners will be announced at the BBC Make a Difference Awards in Scotland ceremony in Glasgow next month.