Fife weather: Council issues warning over flood fears

With weather warnings in place over the weekend from the Met Office, Fife Council is warning residents to reduce the risk of flooding.

Residents in areas prone to flooding are being urged to take preventative actions to help protect their property.

Anyone who needs sandbags to protect their property is urged to call the council.

• If water is coming into your property, use a bucket or large bowl to collect the water and contain it as much as possible with towels.

• If your ceiling is bulging with water, try piercing a small hole in the bubble to release the water until a more permanent repair can be carried out. Remember to place a bucket or basin underneath the hole to collect the water.

• If water is coming through a light fitting, leave it alone, and call an electrician to isolate the electricity to the light.

• If drains are overflowing in your street, call Fife Council on 03451 550011 to report it.

• If a whole street is under water and every property is affected, contact the Fife Fire & Rescue Service.

• If you need sandbags - If a property is at immediate risk of flooding the public can contact the council on 03451 550011 and they will be delivered. Residents are expected to undertake reasonable measures to protect their properties. Sandbags can be bought at most DIY stores.

Ross Speirs, Service Manager , Fife Council, said: “Should anyone require assistance, we are available to help and support.

“If a property is at immediate risk of flooding the public can contact us on 03451 550011 (option 4) and the council will deliver sandbags, and provide advice on additional support, if needed. We endeavour to respond to all requests for sandbags, wherever possible.

“Residents in flood-risk areas across Fife are able to access council-provided flood pods and use the flood sacks inside to protect their homes. Flood pods are discreet black boxes - like small sheds. These contain flood ‘sacks’ and flood ‘snakes’. These pods are located across Fife – where required - for communities to use.

“Standby crews are available to assist, and we continue to monitor and top up flood pods, and replenish flood sack stocks.

“As the extreme weather conditions may continue over the weekend, checks will continue on main waterways and problem areas over the weekend.

“Residents are also expected to undertake reasonable measures to protect their properties and empty sandbags can be obtained at most DIY stores, or there is information on flood products such as flood barriers and airbrick covers at the Scottish Environmental Protection Agencies (SEPA) website www.sepa.org.uk

“Over the longer term we continue to inform local people about flood prevention measures.”

For advice visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/flooding and click on ‘flooding advice’.

