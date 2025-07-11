Fife weather: hot weekend forecast as wildfire alert put in place

Fife is braced for one of the hottest weekends of the year - with an extreme wildfire warning in place by fire chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While highs of 30C are forecast for Glasgow on Saturday, the Kingdom looks set to peak around 24C across Saturday and Sunday. Dumfries and Galloway, Moray and parts of the Highlands also predicted to reach 29C, according to the Met Office.

The highest daily temperature recorded in Scotland so far this year is 29.1C, which was recorded in Grangemouth in June

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife-wide it will be a hot, sunny weekend before showers return on Monday, so parks and beaches are likely to be very busy

Fife is braced for a hot weekend (Pic: Couleur/Pixabay)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued an extreme wildfire warning across Scotland from today until Monday. It covers central and eastern areas only on Friday, extending to all areas from Saturday to Monday. The service is urging people in high risk areas to be vigilant.

Group Commander Raymond King, a wildfire tactical advisor at the SFRS, said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame. Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.”

He continued: "Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."