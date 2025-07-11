Fife weather: hot weekend forecast as wildfire alert put in place
While highs of 30C are forecast for Glasgow on Saturday, the Kingdom looks set to peak around 24C across Saturday and Sunday. Dumfries and Galloway, Moray and parts of the Highlands also predicted to reach 29C, according to the Met Office.
The highest daily temperature recorded in Scotland so far this year is 29.1C, which was recorded in Grangemouth in June
Fife-wide it will be a hot, sunny weekend before showers return on Monday, so parks and beaches are likely to be very busy
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued an extreme wildfire warning across Scotland from today until Monday. It covers central and eastern areas only on Friday, extending to all areas from Saturday to Monday. The service is urging people in high risk areas to be vigilant.
Group Commander Raymond King, a wildfire tactical advisor at the SFRS, said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame. Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.”
He continued: "Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."
