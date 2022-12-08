News you can trust since 1871
Fife weather warning: Met Office issues Yellow Weather warning as snow falls

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for snow and ice in Fife this morning - just as the first snow started to fall.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 9:37am

It comes as temperatures drop to zero this morning, with a forecast of minus one overnight.

The Yellow warning means snow showers and icy surfaces may bring some travel disruption.

The Met Office says that could lead to longer journey times by road, bus and train services, and there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The weather warning was issued for today
