Fife weather warning: schools close as heavy snowfalls hit Fife

Fife has closed some schools this morning after a yellow weather warning was issued for the region after the first heavy snowfalls of winter fell overnight.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Kingdom woke up to white landscape, making roads tricky.

Early reports suggest journeys from Cupar to Kirkcaldy on the A92 are taking up to an hour as drivers move slowly.

Fife Council has confirmed four school closures – Canongate Primary School; Lawhead Primary School; Pitlessie Primary School; Springfield Primary School.

The scene on Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, this morning (Pic: FFP)
All secondary schools are open.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force for today and also Sunday.

The warning means there may be a chance of disruption to bus and train services, road closures and longer journey times.

Drivers are urged to be aware of road conditions.

> Send your snow pics to us at [email protected]

