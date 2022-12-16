The Kingdom woke up to white landscape, making roads tricky.

Early reports suggest journeys from Cupar to Kirkcaldy on the A92 are taking up to an hour as drivers move slowly.

Six schools were closed, but five managed to open, leaving the gates shut at only Carnock Primary School.

The view across Kirkcaldy from Bennochy Road this morning (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The council has advised householders to leave their bins out if they are scheduled for collection today.

In the event they are not collected, bin crews will return and empty them as soon as possible.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force for today and also Sunday.

The warning means there may be a chance of disruption to bus and train services, road closures and longer journey times.

Drivers are urged to be aware of road conditions.