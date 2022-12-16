The Kingdom woke up to white landscape, making roads tricky.

Early reports suggest journeys from Cupar to Kirkcaldy on the A92 are taking up to an hour as drivers move slowly.

Fife Council has now confirmed six school closures – Canongate Primary School; Carnock Primary School; Lawhead Primary School; Letham Primary School; Pitlessie Primary School, and Springfield Primary School. Canongate Nursery is also closed.

The view across Kirkcaldy from Bennochy Road this morning (Pic: Fife Free Press)

All secondary schools are open.

Bin collections are behind in Glenrothes, Leslie, St Andrews, and Ladybank - the council’s advice to householders is to leave their bins out and they will attended to as soon as possible.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow and ice remains in force for today and also Sunday.

The warning means there may be a chance of disruption to bus and train services, road closures and longer journey times.

Drivers are urged to be aware of road conditions.