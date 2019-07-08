Fife weather warning: Thunder, and lightning and floods for Kingdom

A weather warning has been issued for thunder, lightning, and possible floods in Fife has been issued this week.

It comes just a few weeks after Fife Was hit twice by floods, bringing travel disruption and damaging properties.

The Met Office has now issued a yellow warning for Thursday, covering a 9-hour period, from midday until 9pm.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon.

“Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.

“Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening.”

The Met Office has issued the following information about what to expect:

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

• There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

