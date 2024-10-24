Fife-wide campaign to recruit volunteers for local groups after slump in numbers after pandemic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new campaign has been launched across Fife to recruit volunteers to help local organisations - and highlight the benefits of giving your time.

It comes on the back of a Scotland-wide big drop in volunteer numbers since the end of the pandemic. The cost of living has also had a major impact. Now Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) has launched the ‘Volunteering for Fife’ campaign and called on more people to sign up and feel the incredible benefits of being a volunteer.

People who give their time freely are the backbone of the third sector and many vital services wouldn't be possible without them.

It has also been proven that volunteering also benefits the volunteer, with improved mental and physical health and wellbeing, connection to their local community, learning new skills, and a feeling of achievement and satisfaction.

Hands up if you can volunteer and help make a difference (Pic: geralt/Pixabay)

FVA said the Kingdom’s charities and voluntary organisations need your support more than ever to keep services operating and help local people get the support they need.

Its new campaign is backed by a host of organisations including Citizens Advice & Rights Fife, Drugs Alcohol Psychotherapies Ltd (DAPL), Department for Working Pensions (DWP), Fife Council, Fife Gingerbread, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS Fife, Skills Development Scotland, and Youth 1st.

Anyone of any age or background can volunteer, and the campaign aims to encourage people to volunteer and try something new in their local community.

Volunteering can transform lives and offers a range of benefits like improving physical and mental health, increasing confidence, learning new skills, gaining work experience, and connecting to others in the community. There are a huge range of volunteer roles including fundraising, campaigning, befriending, being a trustee, and more.

The campaign covers the whole of Fife (Pic: Submitted)

FVA believes there is a great volunteering opportunity for everyone no matter how much time they have, or any other factors and it can help you to achieve this with the message that by helping your local community, you’ll feel great and make Fife an even better place to live.

Volunteers can do as much or as little as you like – FVA’s experienced volunteering team is here to help you decide what opportunity would suit you best, offer advice, and assist with the practical side of getting involved.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive of FVA says “Numbers of volunteers have dropped across Fife, as it has across Scotland, since the pandemic and it’s been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis. Our team has a great track record in supporting people into rewarding, enjoyable volunteering opportunities, taking into account their training needs, ensuring expenses are paid and much more.”

Linda Watson, head of volunteering development, added: “We promote volunteer opportunities from organisations that are signed up to the Volunteer Charter which ensures a good volunteer experience. We’d love people, employers and organisations across Fife to get on board with the campaign and help their local community.”

The campaign comes on the back of a slump in volunteer numbers (Pic: Submitted)

To find out more, drop into the volunteering shop in the Community Support Hub, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline. Alternatively, you can visit http://www.fva.org/volunteer, e-mail [email protected] or call 0800 386 6046.

> Why volunteering is great:

Sophie Aitken, volunteers with BRAG Enterprises, Square Start Families

I have volunteered for for a few years now. I have found that it has been a great opportunity to meet new people and learn new skills, like communication, problem solving and teamwork. In my role, I plan and deliver games to children who come to the group. I also sign in the families, make tea and coffee, and support families by listening to them

Volunteering has really helped with my anxiety and I am ready to start looking for work. It has given me the confidence to try new things and go on training courses. My favourite thing is helping people. Sometimes kids don’t get to do a lot outside of school. My games and activities help bring a smile to their face and take their mind off what they have going on.

Peter Aitken volunteer solicitor with NHS Fife

I’ve been a volunteer for 27 years. We started a pilot project 27 years ago for three months and it’s still running after all this time. I’m the volunteer solicitor to the palliative care patients in NHS Fife based at Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy. We cover palliative care patients in all of Fife’s hospitals and patients in their own homes, doing mainly wills and powers of attorney.Originally, this was done to reduce agitation in patients in the hospice. It was important to the medical staff, and it’s still being done today. Winning the NHS Fife Volunteer Award in 2023, Peter said “I’m overcome. I’ll be taking the award into the hospice to show the team as they nominated me.”

> Volunteering after retirement or leaving work: Aniela Henry volunteers with Castle Furniture

I started as a volunteer about two years ago. I was working for a luxury retail business in Edinburgh but was made redundant and fell pregnant during the pandemic.

I was referred by an old friend who was actually working for Castle Furniture. The aim was to get me out the house and back into a routine. It helped to build up my confidence and I hoped that I’d be able to secure employment for me and my daughter. I volunteer on the referral side and it’s touching to read people’s stories and know the items you’re giving them are what they need. I’m helping and providing a service.

Without the volunteer placement I would never have discovered the part of me that wanted to help people and work in the charity sector. I wouldn’t have the job that I have now. I wouldn’t have the stability that I have now. I’ve not only found a place to work, I’ve found friends for life and an amazing place to work. I hope to work there for as long as possible and work within the charity sector for as long as possible. It’s positively impacted my life.