Fife wild swimmers plan sunrise to sunset dip around the Kingdom’s coast

The Bonnie Black Swans plan to take a dip at 12 locations from Aberdour to Elie in a bid to raise up to £5000 for three charities.

The group, which meets regularly at Seafield Beach in Kirkcaldy, is preparing for its great adventure on Sunday, September 18.

Seven wild swimming enthusiasts will take on the 12 dips along the coast, joined by a host of friends and supporters - and they have issued an open invite to anyone who wants to join in.

The wild swimmers aim to take 12 dips along the Fife coastline

They begin at sunrise, 6:40am, at Aberdour before then going into the water at Burntisland, Kinghorn, Seafield and Pathhead in Kirkcaldy and then on to Leven.

Their itinerary then takes them to Cellardyke, St Monans, Pittenweem tidal pool, Ruby Bay and Lower Largo before finishing by jumping off the pier at Elie Bay at sunset.

The money raised from the initiative will go to support the RNLI, the Kirkcaldy based MIND Scotland, and Cherished Souls which helps children who have lost loved onesto suicide.

Wild swimming (Pic: TSPL)

The Bonnie Black Swans was formed in March of 2021 when a group of friends decided to give wild swimming a go to improve their wellbeing and help with anxiety and depression.

Linda Kane is one of the core team which has discovered the joy of wild swimming.

She said: “During lockdown I was out for a walk with a friend. It was cold, but I really wanted to go in the water, so we both did it!

“It was amazing. The benefits from cold water are great for your wellbeing.

“Some just go for a dip, others go for a swim.

“The coldest we ever experienced was at Loch Tay in February - it was horrendous!

“But when I came out I felt like a news person.”

The group has issued a general invitation to people to come along even as spectators - “we’ll have flasks of tea, soup and plenty of home baking” - and it hopes the event will help forge more friendships.

The Black Bonnie Swans’ Facebook page has over 650 members, underlining the growing interest in swimming in the sea - regardless of the weather.

“It has really taken off since the New Year,” said Linda. “We had a swim on New Year’s Day with a piper to pipe us into the water, and 54 people turned up.

“If you do go out for a swim, and someone is nearby you just end up talking to each other.

“It’s so good for your mental health and wellbeing - sometimes when I am in the sea I can’t believe I am doing this!”

The group’s name came from the black wetsuits and hats they wear.

“The black swan also has that reputation of a wee bit of an edge - not a graceful white swan! - so I liked that. I also wanted something Scottish.

“It works for us.”