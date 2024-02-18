Fife woman, 80, in five-hour wait for ambulance after fall sparks review call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He highlighted the case of the old woman as he wrote to Neil Gray MSP, the Scottish Government’s new Health Secretary urging him to review ambulance services in the region. Mr Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said the situation was worrying and must be addressed.

He said, “My constituent in her 80s with underlying health issues fell and was in serious pain. An ambulance was called and repeated calls were made to the ambulance service and the hospital, but the ambulance did not arrive until five hours later at one o clock in the morning.

He went on; “There is a trend of ambulances being lined up at the hospital waiting to get patients in whilst people wait hours and hours when in need.”

Alex Rowley said services in Fife were beyond stretching point (Pic: John Devlin/TSPL)

Mr Rowley said concern over delays in ambulance and waiting times at hospitals was raised directly with NHS Fife chiefs at a recent meeting with politicians.

“The chief executive suggested this was down to ambulance staff taking a coffee break when at the hospital and this was why there lots of ambulances outside the hospital. I challenged this view as being incorrect and I have once again raised the issue direct with NHS Fife which needs to get on top of the admissions issues causing much of the delays.

“I want to see a review of ambulance capacity in Fife as I am also told we have ambulances having to travel from much farther afield to cover and this also leads to greater delays getting to those who are in need of the service.

