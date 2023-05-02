News you can trust since 1871
Fife woman in 500 volunteer coronation champions to mark King Charles’ coronation

A Fife woman is one of 500 volunteers across the UK to receive a Coronation Champions award to mark the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:55 BST

Jill Dawson is the treasurer with Lucky Ewe which aims to give people with additional support needs the chance of work placements in the countryside.

Based in North East Fife, it rents land at a smallholding near New Gilston for a small flock of dairy sheep with additional grazing at Cuparmuir and Springfield - and offers people the experience of farming, animal husbandry and food production.

Jill said, 'It is a great honour to receive this award, which I feel I am accepting on behalf of everyone at Lucky Ewe. All our volunteers are doing such wonderful work for the community.'

Jill Dawson with her certificateJill Dawson with her certificate
The awards were launched by the Royal Voluntary Service, together with The Queen Consort, to recognise volunteers who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others.

