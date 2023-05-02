Fife woman in 500 volunteer coronation champions to mark King Charles’ coronation

Jill Dawson is the treasurer with Lucky Ewe which aims to give people with additional support needs the chance of work placements in the countryside.

Based in North East Fife, it rents land at a smallholding near New Gilston for a small flock of dairy sheep with additional grazing at Cuparmuir and Springfield - and offers people the experience of farming, animal husbandry and food production.

Jill said, 'It is a great honour to receive this award, which I feel I am accepting on behalf of everyone at Lucky Ewe. All our volunteers are doing such wonderful work for the community.'

Jill Dawson with her certificate