Fife woman living with stage four cancer taking on Sir Chris Hoy's cycling challenge for charity Ovarian Cancer Action

Cupar woman Rae Hyndman, who is living with stage four incurable cancer, will be among the hundreds of fundraisers taking on Sir Chris Hoy’s cycling challenge this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rae, 60, was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer after noticing her stomach was swelling in November 2023. She initially thought it was IBS, however further investigations and blood tests revealed it was cancer which had spread to her fallopian tubes, womb, liver, spleen, appendix, large and small bowel, diaphragm and her omentum, which lines the abdomen protecting the organs.

Her oncologist advised that a cure was highly unlikely and that she go forward with a difficult and gruelling treatment plan in the hope that it would prolong her life. The alternative was that she had three to six months to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rae went through six rounds of chemotherapy in the six months from January to June 2024 and she had a major operation which saw a number of her organs including her spleen and appendix removed along with cancerous tumours from other affected areas.

Rae Hyndman with daughter Emma and friend and cycling trainer Graham Barclay are taking on the Tour de 4.

The treatment allowed her to attend her son’s wedding and to meet her first grandchild.

And although she may never be cured of ovarian cancer, the markers in her blood have remained stable and she now takes daily cancer inhibitor medication.

Rae said: “It’s so terrifying to get a diagnosis like that, not just for you but for your family too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I almost lost all hope, but my family and friends encouraged me to think positively and they pulled me through these dark days.

Rae faced six rounds of chemotherapy - she's pictured on her first day of treatment.

“It was really tough and I never thought I’d feel normal again, but I do. I’m so happy now, every morning I wake up and feel healthy.

"I know I’ve been very lucky in terms of what other people are going through.

"I’m grateful I get to spend more time with my husband Alan and my family. It makes you appreciate what’s important in life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Rae is taking on the charity cycle the Tour de 4 – set up by Olympian Sir Chris Hoy – to raise money for cancer research.

Rae and husband Alan on her 60th birthday earlier this year - a milestone birthday they never thought she would see.

The cycle aims to change people’s perceptions around stage four cancer diagnoses showing that people can live with it.

Rae will be taking on a 56 mile road cycle on Sunday with her daughter Emma and her friend and cycling trainer Graham Barclay.

And she hopes to raise as much money as possible for charity Ovarian Cancer Action and to help raise awareness of the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "My journey has been very similar to Chris Hoy’s. I was very healthy, very active and had a really responsible job running a company.

“I went for breast screenings and smear tests, and I’m not saying I didn’t think I would get cancer, but I’d never heard of ovarian cancer.

"I got a bit of bloating and thought it was maybe menopausal.

"It was a simple blood test and right away they knew I had ovarian cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The shock of it being so advanced and I’d had no symptoms – this happens in about 80 per cent of ovarian cancer cases.

"At the moment there isn’t a cure, but the charity I’m raising money for – Ovarian Cancer Action – have a great research project.

"There is a screening programme for cervical cancer and a vaccination which has pretty much eradicated it. The charity I am raising money for is looking into early detection and a vaccine for ovarian cancer.

"Awareness is really important to me. It's important that people hear about it and the symptoms and that it can be detected by a simple blood test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we need to get the message out there that for some people it is possible to live a happy, active life with stage four cancer.”

Rae says Sunday’s fundraiser will be a significant challenge for her as she was a novice cyclist, but she’s looking forward to the day.

She said: “I’m so glad I’m doing it. I’ve really enjoyed cycling around Fife, as it is so beautiful.

“A big thank you goes out to Graham and my husband, Alan, for their time and patience on our many training rides.”

To support Rae’s fundraising for Ovarian Cancer Action visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-tour-de-4-fundraiser-to-fight-cancer-ayc3d