Kelly Given, from Burntisland, was honoured in the Shaw Trust’s annual celebration of the 100 most influential disabled people in the UK, who work to break the stigma around disability, creating a more accessible and inclusive world for all.

It’s the latest accolade for Kelly, who has autism and ADHD.She has also been put forward for the Positive Role Model (Disability) accolade at The National Diversity Awards which will be announced next February.

Kelly works for NHS Lothian Headquarters and represented NAWO at the United Nations this year.

Kelly Given

She is passionate about support for autistic women and girls.

Kelly said: “Being named on this list is a true honour and I am in the company of some incredible people.

“My journey has not been easy, and I am glad to be using my experience to ensure that we secure meaningful change for the neurodiverse community.

"My sincerest thank you to the Shaw Trust, for having faith in me and honouring my journey.”

“I hope to use this platform to further my mission to promote neurodiversity-inclusion in the workplace, and next week will be meeting with the deputy chief exec and equality and human right leads for NHS Lothian to that end.

“I also look forward to channelling this honour into lobbying for the Learning Disabilities, Autism and Neurodiversity Bill, due to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament before the end of the current Parliamentary term.”Kelly also hopes to take this to the United Nation’s Commission on the Status of Women 2022 in New York.

She added: “I want neurodiverse people, women in particular, to know that I am in their corner and that I will do my very best to secure better outcomes for all of us.”

The Power 100 has the power to influence people from all walks of life and means something different to everyone on the list.

Nikki Fox, BBC disability correspondent was announced as the 2020’s most influential disabled person in Britain and chaired the 2021 independent judging panel.

This year there were more than 550 nominations for the 100 places on the list.

