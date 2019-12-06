Fife woman named Scotland’s best neighbour

A Cupar woman has been named the best neighbour in Scotland.

Musarat Hashmi was nominated by her neighbour, Cara Watts, for the Scotland’s Neighbour of the Year 2019 award, due to her unwavering support when Cara was going through health problems.

Cara said of Musarat: “When I was ill, Musarat came round every single morning to have breakfast and ensure I had taken medication. She helped with tidying and cleaning the kitchen and encouraged me to go for a swim or a walk. She’d also take me to GP appointments, cooked me evening meals, and was always checking on how I was.”

“In addition to her caring manner towards others, Musarat also shares cultural traditions with neighbours through events.

“She has been known to organise Eid celebrations and Bollywood parties with local women. She also cooks traditional meals for her neighbours, and, of course, shares the recipes.”

Musarat said of the award win: “It feels great to win this award! To be recognised not only as a good neighbour, but as a good friend is an honour.

“These awards remind us to look out for each other and I hope me winning this will inspire others to do the same.”

Alongside the awards, Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch have, for the second year running, carried out research to investigate neighbourly behaviours among people across the UK.

The study revealed that over a fifth of Scottish homeowners and renters say that they know all their neighbours, with almost two fifths saying that they are good friends.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent of Scots say that they would like to friendlier with their neighbours.