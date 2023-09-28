Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridget McGarvey is a winner of the partnership between environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and behaviour change app LitterLotto. Launched in November 2022, it encourages more people to bin their litter and offers weekly prizes ranging from £50 to £500.

Bridget, from Anstruther, believes the initiative is a great way to help keep Scotland beautiful. The 35-year-old said: “We have litter picked before but this definitely encouraged us - it seemed like a fun thing to do with the family.”

Bridget discovered LitterLotto on TikTok and has managed to get family and friends involved too.

Bridget has won £250 and says litter picking is a fun activity to do with her family (Pic: Submitted)

“I think our beaches and parks look better,” she said when asked if the partnership had made a difference to her area,” she added: “I love helping the environment with my kids while exploring outdoor spaces.”

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see that Bridget has been rewarded for doing the right thing through our partnership with LitterLotto. This collaboration is all about encouraging people to help tackle the country’s litter emergency and it’s brilliant to see people across the country getting involved.”

Carly Di Crescienzo, local authority campaigns manager at LitterLotto, said: “It's great to see our Scottish users benefiting from this regional jackpot. We hope that our partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful will encourage others to get involved.”