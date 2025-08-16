Fife woman takes on two cycling challenges in aid of Maggie's

A Dunshalt woman is taking on two cycling challenges to raise vital funds for a charity which has been a huge support to her dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Ingram-Sills will cycle from Broughty Ferry to Nairn – a distance of 130 miles – in the first of her challenges on Saturday, August 16 before completing the 56 mile Tour de 4 Chris Hoy Challenge, in September.

The 44-year-old is raising funds for cancer support charity Maggie’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My dad has stage four prostate cancer and uses Maggie’s a lot. They have an amazing support group there for men with prostate cancer and it’s been a total lifeline for him.

Lesley Ingram-Sills is taking on two cycling challenges in aid of Maggie's in the next few weeks.

It’s been my main driver. Maggie’s has been a beacon of hope for my family. The unwavering support from Maggie’s has been nothing short of miraculous.”

Lesley will set off with 21 other riders on Saturday to tackle the Tour de Grouse from Broughty Ferry to Nairn on a gruelling route that passes two of Scotland’s ski centres.

She said: “A friend who used to live in Broughty Ferry and moved to Nairn cycled the route for charity ten years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since then he’s been doing different route of around the same length each year, but he’s decided to do the original route again this year.

Lesley is taking on the challenges for Maggie's after the charity has offered invaluable support to her dad who has stage four prostate cancer.

"There are 22 of us doing it – everyone knows someone, but no one knows everyone so hopefully by the end of it we will all know everyone.

“It’s going to be quite a challenge. I have been training hard, but I’m feeling pretty nervous.

"It’s a tough route. I’m looking to the 85 mile mark as that will be the two main climbs done. I’m hoping there’s not too many more hills after that.

“I’m pleased the weather has cooled a little.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley has been training hard for the cycles - one from Broughty Ferry to Nairn and the other the 56 mile Tour de 4.

Lesley used to race at world cup level in cross-country cycling, before a knee injury meant she could no longer compete at such a level. She has however remained in the saddle and continued to cycle for fitness and leisure.

When it comes to the Tour de 4 on September 7, Lesley, who is a lecturer at Napier University, said the challenge is fitting as Sir Chris Hoy, like her dad, has stage four prostate cancer and one of the charity’s the Olympian is supporting by organising the fundraising challenge is Maggie’s.

Lesley added: “I'm pretty scared about the challenge ahead, but with every pedal stroke, I'm fuelled by purpose and passion.”

To support Lesley’s fundraising visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/LesleyIngram-Sills