Fife woman takes on two cycling challenges in aid of Maggie's
Lesley Ingram-Sills will cycle from Broughty Ferry to Nairn – a distance of 130 miles – in the first of her challenges on Saturday, August 16 before completing the 56 mile Tour de 4 Chris Hoy Challenge, in September.
The 44-year-old is raising funds for cancer support charity Maggie’s.
She said: “My dad has stage four prostate cancer and uses Maggie’s a lot. They have an amazing support group there for men with prostate cancer and it’s been a total lifeline for him.
It’s been my main driver. Maggie’s has been a beacon of hope for my family. The unwavering support from Maggie’s has been nothing short of miraculous.”
Lesley will set off with 21 other riders on Saturday to tackle the Tour de Grouse from Broughty Ferry to Nairn on a gruelling route that passes two of Scotland’s ski centres.
She said: “A friend who used to live in Broughty Ferry and moved to Nairn cycled the route for charity ten years ago.
"Since then he’s been doing different route of around the same length each year, but he’s decided to do the original route again this year.
"There are 22 of us doing it – everyone knows someone, but no one knows everyone so hopefully by the end of it we will all know everyone.
“It’s going to be quite a challenge. I have been training hard, but I’m feeling pretty nervous.
"It’s a tough route. I’m looking to the 85 mile mark as that will be the two main climbs done. I’m hoping there’s not too many more hills after that.
“I’m pleased the weather has cooled a little.”
Lesley used to race at world cup level in cross-country cycling, before a knee injury meant she could no longer compete at such a level. She has however remained in the saddle and continued to cycle for fitness and leisure.
When it comes to the Tour de 4 on September 7, Lesley, who is a lecturer at Napier University, said the challenge is fitting as Sir Chris Hoy, like her dad, has stage four prostate cancer and one of the charity’s the Olympian is supporting by organising the fundraising challenge is Maggie’s.
Lesley added: “I'm pretty scared about the challenge ahead, but with every pedal stroke, I'm fuelled by purpose and passion.”
To support Lesley’s fundraising visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/LesleyIngram-Sills