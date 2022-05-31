Fife woman walks and cycles 168 miles to raise funds for Scottish Mountain Rescue

Shelley Gilmour (41) has raised £1500 for the charity, with her employers Diageo matching the total, bringing the amount raised to £3000.

She walked 70 miles and cycled 98 miles throughout May, and even after taking a weeks rest after contacting COVID, she managed to complete the challenge a day ahead of schedule.

Shelley next to her trusty mountain bike, Tina.

She said: “I decided to go for the 168 mile distance as it represents one mile for every call out Scottish Mountain Rescue attended in a quarter of a year.

"It is an often overlooked charity, but it is an important service for outdoor enthusiasts that has to buy all of its equipment and supplies out of its own pocket and relies on charitable donations.

"The rescue team have been seeing increased numbers of people needing rescued as after lockdown more people than ever are taking to the countryside without the proper knowledge or gear if they were to get into trouble."

Shelley said that the challenge took her to not only local hills and trails, but also to mountains and beauty spots further afield.

"I would mix up my hiking and cycling between local areas and areas across Scotland,” she said. “On one particular bike run I wild camped in the Cairngorms – it was absolutely brilliant and the wind was just right to keep the midges away.

"I’m quite chuffed with my achievement as I work a shift pattern which made the planning of my cycles and walks a little bit more difficult, and on top of that I got COVID halfway through and had to take a week out!

"I finished the challenge yesterday (Monday) with a gentle nine miles around where I live on my trusty Trek mountain bike which I’ve named Tina.”

Shelley added that her family and friends have supported her throughout the challenge and that she is glad that she went for the higher target for her fundraising.

"Everyone is really proud of me and I’ve been receiving some great messages of support.