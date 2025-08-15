Fife woman who created spine-tingling Flower Of Scotland tradition at Murrayfield by mistake

A Fife woman who sparked a whole new tradition in Scottish rugby has revealed how the moment happened by accident and she feared it would lead to the sack.

Julie Beels, from Methil, created the spine-tingling spectacle that led to 65,000 fans singing the second verse of Flower of Scotland unaccompanied at Murrayfield, but it came as a result of a mix up which she has revealed as part of the new ‘Murrayfield Memories’ centenary campaign.

The initiative calls for people from Scotland and across the world to share their memories Murrayfield – from rugby, football, concerts, or live events over the years.

Julie, who now events lead at Scottish Rugby working on all major events including Oasis’ three sell out gigs earlier this week, was just 21 at the time, working matchday as a freelance entertainment producer.

She was responsible for rehearsals, flag bearers and calling the show live – but one small misunderstanding changed Murrayfield’s matchday forever.

She said: “It’s funny to look back on now, but at the time I thought I’d lose my job. We’d only played both verses before, and at the sound check the pipe band asked if we wanted it once or twice and I said, ‘Once is fine - it’s only the sound checks’. I thought they knew we’d play both verses for real ahead of the match.

“Minutes later, the pipers stopped playing after the first verse of the anthem and my heart just sank. There I was, in front of 67,000 people, thinking, ‘That’s it. I’m done.

“But the crowd just kept singing - louder and louder - completely unaccompanied. It gave me goosebumps. From there, it grew a special following. Scotland has never had an anthem singer because the crowd is the singer. It reached a new level that day.”

She added: “It could, and probably should, have been the worst moment of my career, but instead it’s the highlight. It’s amazing the way it’s now done around the world, but I can’t help but think ‘hey - that’s our thing!’”

The a cappella second verse was kept for major games with sell-out crowds, but over time, it became a permanent fixture with visiting teams and even football crowds overseas adopting the idea. It also became a massive online hit, racking up millions of views from fans around the world on platforms including YouTube.

Chris Paterson, former Scotland captain and record points-scorer, who was on the bench that day, said the effect on the players was electric.

He said: “I can remember initially thinking it must be a mistake and being a bit confused but as we sang through the second verse the noise rose and the connection with those in the stadium grew. I then assumed it must have been deliberate! Whether you’re a player, coach, fan, or watching at home – it’s special. It’s an amazing part of what it means to be part of Scottish rugby. It always makes me smile when I see and hear it done at other events and venues across the world.”

For Murrayfield Memories, supporters are being invited to share memories spanning decades – from Grand Slam glory and club cup finals to sell-out concerts and once-in-a-lifetime visits.

Mark Laidlaw, Scottish Rugby’s director of stadium development and operations, said: “We want to hear from the millions of people who’ve helped make the stadium what it is over the past 100 years – whether it’s a historic win or the concert you waited 30 years to see. These memories are worth keeping for the next generation.”

Submissions will form part of an online archive with selected stories being chosen for the official centenary programme, which will be published ahead of the matches in November. To submit your Murrayfield Memory, visit scottishrugby.org/murrayfieldmemories.