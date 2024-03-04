Fife woman who set up an endometriosis support group raising funds through latest business venture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Watson set up EndoFife back in 2011, on behalf of national charity Endo UK.

Initially it was just a Facebook page where she shared information about the painful condition and tried to raise as much awareness of it as possible.

But as time went on, Claire discovered there were a lot of women across the Kingdom who were looking for support and advice on endometriosis, and it soon evolved into meetings, support groups and local events.

Claire has been offering free Endo tattoos and this month she is donating ten per cent from all tattoos she does to Exppect Endometriosis Clinic in Edinburgh. (Pic: submitted)

Endometriosis is caused by tissue, which normally grows inside the womb, growing in the pelvic area, leading to inflammation, scarring and adhesions.

It can cause women a great deal of pain. Symptoms include painful and irregular periods, pain during and after intercourse, bowel problems and fatigue.

Claire was diagnosed with the condition in May 2011 after 16 years of misdiagnosis and since then she has been doing what she can to raise awareness and support others.

In a change of career, Claire launched her own tattoo studio, EndoInk in her back garden eight months ago, and she is now using her creative skills to raise awareness of the condition and to fundraise for the EXPPECT Endometriosis clinic in Edinburgh.

She explained: “I’ve been tattooing for just over two years, but I only started EndoInk eight months ago.

"I do free endometriosis tattoos and I ask for people to make a donation which I’ve been giving to EXPPECT. Last year I raised just over £300 for them in six months.

"I chose them as they have done two of my surgeries now and I really wanted the money to stay here in Scotland.

"March is awareness month for endometriosis and we try to make as much noise as possible.

“This month I will be donating ten per cent of every single tattoo I do to EXPPECT.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about EndoFife can either email: [email protected] or find the group on Facebook by looking up EndoFife.