Katya Yegorova, who grew up in Russia and Ukraine, but now lives in Dunfermline, has set up a GoFundMe for Care International UK, a charity helping those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.She was inspired to raise money for vulnerable individuals living in the war-torn country, after hearing first-hand accounts from her grandfather and aunt, who were in the port city of Odessa when Putin declared war.

Since last week, her two relatives have heard air sirens and shooting coming from outside the city.

Ms Yegorova’s aunt has since fled the country, however her 93-year-old grandfather, who is a World War II veteran, is refusing to leave the country.

Talking about her granddad, Ms Yegorova said: "I don’t think he really understands the extent of it – I don’t think he wants to.

"He’s gone through the second world war, and he doesn’t want to accept that it’s happening all over again”.

Ms Yegorova’s best friend also has family – a sister and a niece – who have been sheltering from bombing in a run-down basement in Ukraine.

Scots across the country have shown solidarity with Ukrainians following the Russian invasion.

They have made the decision to escape Ukraine, after a week of living in what Ms Yegorova described as “sheer fear”.

Rather than feeling helpless after hearing these accounts, Ms Yegorova has been spurred into action. She has already raised £500 for Care International, surpassing her original £300 goal.

The money donated will help provide food, aid supplies and shelter to vulnerable people all across Ukraine, as well as refugees fleeing from the war.

Mrs Yegorova praised other Scots who have been working to help Ukrainians. She said: “I'm forever grateful to those collecting essential items to send to Ukraine. It’s really wonderful and heartwarming to see”.

Ms Yegorova's 93-year-old grandfather Simeon, who is currently in Odessa, a port city in Ukraine.

She encouraged locals to get involved with efforts, and said: “If you are watching the news and you don't know how to help, know that a small donation can make a huge difference to somebody in desperate need living over there.

"Please donate if you can”.

You can help Katya to raise money for Ukrainians by donating to her GoFundMe fundraising page.

