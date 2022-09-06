Fife woman's Ben Nevis running challenge for Parkinson's UK in memory of her grandad

Oliwia Staniszewska, from Cardenden, is giving herself just two hours for the challenge which will see her run 8km to reach the peak of the UK’s highest mountain, before running back down again.

The 22-year-old has been inspired to take on the fundraising challenge after her grandad, Stefan, who sadly died last year, lived with the condition for over 20 years.

Oliwia said: “I’ve ran a marathon before, but this will definitely be the hardest thing I’ve done in my life.

Oliwia Staniszewska is set to run up Ben Nevis to raise cash for Parkinsons UK.

"Grandad is my motivation and I know I will feel close to him when I reach the peak.

"He was always such an adventurous man and he had so many stories to tell.

"I want to raise awareness and fundraise for Parkinson’s UK.

"It’s such a horrible condition and I want more people to know about the effect it can have on someone’s life.

"So many people are living with the condition, and with the help of Parkinson’s UK, they can have the support they need.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Around 145,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s.

There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, with not everyone experiencing all symptoms.

Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects.

The condition gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Parkinson’s UK is a charity working to improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.