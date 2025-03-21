Fife woman’s devastating stroke aged just 26 sparks poignant appeal

A fundraiser has been launched to help a young Fife woman who suffered a devastating stroke aged just 26 which has left her severely disabled and struggling to speak.

Courtney Bisson has been in hospital for months, and her family want to raise £5000 to convert their garage into a bedroom and wet room to get her home, and give her then privacy and dignity she deserves. The online appeal is here.

The Glenrothes woman collapsed in the bedroom of her home on November 9, suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. It happens when a weakened blood vessel ruptures, and makes up about 13% of all stroke cases.

In Courtney’s case it left her severely disabled on her right side and she is now struggling to speak.

Courtney Bisson suffered a devastating stroke aged just 26 (Pics: Submitted)

She was also born with Turner's syndrome, which left her unable to have children, and also has severe learning difficulties which make it impossible for her to live independently or manage daily tasks without the support of her parents.

Her sister Victoria said: “Despite everything she has faced, Courtney always wears a smile and goes out of her way to help others.”

She has launched the online appeal which has already netted over £1600, with the family’s local Co-Op also staging a fundraiser for the former Auchmuty High School pupil.

Courtney’s hospital stay has now spanned months, and the conversion work is critical to getting her home.

Her twin brother, Shane, said: “She was in Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for three days and then transferred to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.. She was back at the Vic before Christmas and then three weeks later was put to Cameron Hospital.

“She does not remember any time before going back to the Vic. She has no memory of the Royal or the first couple of days after her stroke. They have told her she will not be able to walk again because the damage was so bad. Her right arm is completely gone, and her right leg is not able to bear the burden on it.” He added: “The donations coming in have been amazing. Social work have been to assess the house and said she could stay in the dining room, but that is not suitable. There is no privacy for her as it leads to the kitchen. We are looking to convert our garage into a bedroom and wet room for Courtney where she can get privacy and be part of the family.”

Shane said the stress on the family had been intense.

“We have been back and forth,” he added. “I don’t think my parents have missed a day going to see her. We just want her home.”

Despite facing a lifetime of challenges, Victoria said her sister adores her pet cats, and loves Disney, adding: “Courtney always wears a smile and goes out of her way to help others.

“She spent two months in Edinburgh ICU and was placed into a medically induced coma and on life support, but, being the fighter she is, she pulled through. Courtney is now in a specialized stroke rehabilitation facility, working hard on her recovery.

“We desperately want to bring Courtney home, but our parents’ house is not accessible for her needs. Having to sleep in the living room would leave her without privacy, and she has been through enough already.”