Fife woman’s Forth Bridge abseil completes challenges in memory of her parents
Lydia Lawson will join a host of fundraisers at the unique event on Sunday, June 16 - four years after first signing up.
The 63-year old from Dalgety Bay was supposed to descend from the famous landmark in 2020 to mark her 60th birthday - the year she planned to take on six different challenges. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic scrapped the abseil but this time Lydia will get the chance to make a memory on the UNESCO World Heritage Site at one of Scotland’s largest fundraising events.
And when Lydia, who worked in the principal’s office and the Bursar’s Department at the Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools in Edinburgh, takes the plunge, will do it for a special cause.
She said: “When the date came out for this year I thought I’m going to have to do it. I’ve never done anything like this before and I thought I’d challenge myself to do it. I’m raising money for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland in memory of both my parents, Jim and Bunty Lawson. I’ve been raising money for CHSS since my dad died in 2002.
“My dad suffered from heart and chest problems and my mum had died six years previously as the result of a stroke. So I thought this was the ideal charity, which I could support and do something in their memories. It was important to me that it is a Scottish charity and the money raised in Scotland stays in Scotland with CHSS.”
Lydia has taken part in a number of fundraising events for CHSS over the years including the Loch Leven Walkathon last month and has raised more than £3,800 for the charity. Donations for her abseil can be made at www.chss.org.uk/supportus/donate. There are still limited places available for the abseil - details at www.abseil.scot
Stephanie Wilks, community event and corporate fundraiser at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We wish Lydia all the best with the Forth Bridge abseil. Kind-hearted and brave fundraisers like Lydia help CHSS to support the one in five people across the country who are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and Long Covid to live their lives to the full.”
