Fife woman’s Moonwalk after mammogram led to early cancer diagnosis

A woman from Fife is taking part in the last Moonwalk to be staged in Edinburgh to raise funds for a breast cancer charity after a routine mammogram led to her own early diagnosis with the disease.

Emma Woodhouse, 57, who was born in England and now has a home in St Andrews, is taking on the Full Moonwalking challenge on Saturday, September 6 - the last event staged in the capital by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk before taking it to a new location.

Emma’s cancer journey began with a routine mammogram in March 2024, and the importance of early detection is a key message she wants to get across.

She admitted she expected her mammogram to be normal, just like all her previous scans - there is no history of breast cancer in the family - but it found a tiny lump on my chest wall, buried deep within her right breast.

Emma out on a walk on The West Sands, St Andrews at New Year (Pic: Submitted)

Emma said: “It only measured around four millimetres and it was so small, neither I nor my doctors could feel it with our hands. I’ll be forever grateful to the radiologist who read my mammogram and spotted that tiny lump on my images and to my doctor who sent me for additional tests.” Emma sensed something was wrong and thought she may have breast cancer.

“At the same time, I was still trying to keep everything in perspective as much as I could,” she added.

“My tests included a biopsy, which was tricky in itself, because the lump was so deep. The person taking the biopsy had to be guided to the correct location using an ultrasound while he was inserting the needle. When I got my results and my breast cancer diagnosis was finally confirmed, it didn’t come as too much of a shock. I was given a treatment plan straight away and that really reassured me – I just wanted to get on with it.”

With such an early diagnosis, her options were very clear – firstly surgery to remove the lump, the tissue surrounding it, and one lymph node to check for cancer cells.

Emma dancing in a hat and summer dress in her garden in St Andrews and (right) with husband Paul (Pics: Submitted)

“Thankfully that lymph node came back clear,” she said. “I then had five days of radiotherapy the following month and am now taking the hormone therapy anastrozole for five years – these are both additional precautions, to prevent the cancer coming back.

“The surgeons and other specialists all told me that if it hadn’t been for the mammogram, and the very vigilant person reading my scans, that it could have been a long time before I was able to feel that cancerous lump myself.

“By then, it could potentially have become a much bigger issue. Attending mammograms and checking yourself is absolutely key. I describe myself as a poster child for early detection saving your life!” She is now following in the footsteps of her sister taking part in a Moonwalk.

“I’ve wanted to do it myself previously, but it never worked out date-wise. This year, I have my own personal reason to be involved and the dates finally work. It feels as though it was meant to be!

“I’ve signed up for the Full Moon. I’ve done half marathons previously, but this will be my first time walking the full marathon distance. I’ve signed up on my own and am calling it a ‘me’ project. It’s a great goal and a fantastic focus for me after what I’ve been through. I’m really looking forward to it! I’ve always loved walking and exercise in general – it helps me so much both physically and mentally.

I feel very lucky that aside from taking hormone therapy for a few more years, my life feels like it is now back to normal. I don’t think about it except sometimes when I catch sight of the slight dent in my right breast. I really feel that is down to the fact that my cancer was discovered when it was.

“That’s the clear message I want to spread to everyone by taking part in The MoonWalk. The earlier you’re diagnosed, the less chance your cancer has to grab hold. This means that your treatment is likely to be less invasive and you’ll hopefully have a more straightforward recovery”.

> To sign up for The MoonWalk Scotland 2025 as a walker or a volunteer, go to www.walkthewalk.org