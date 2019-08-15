Fife Women Rocks awards judges set for tough choices

The judging panel for the first ever Fife Women Rocks awards has been unveiled.

The event, which sparked over 1400 nominations, takes place early next month.

The awards were the brainchild of businesswomen Cara Forrester , who launched the Queendom of Fife online magazine, and Annie Crow, who runs the Confidence with Annie group – and they have been overwhelmed at the response.

The finalists will be announced at the Harbour View Hotel in Kinghorn on Thursday, September 12 – and planning is now in full swing to make it a night to remember.

The event aims to celebrate women who make a difference and inspire others.

The six categories received a huge number of nominations, and they are currently being whittled down to shortlists for the judges to pick their winners.

The panel, which met this week for the time, includes Jo King and Colin Wallace.

Jo, who runs, Bring to the Party, is a business growth expert. With over 20 years’ business experience and a passion for keeping up to date with current trends, Jo brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to small businesses needing to gain clarity or some focus.

She said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been asked to be a judge at the event.

“My passion is to help female entrepreneurs shine and to encourage community in our local area, so this event couldn’t be more aligned with my brand unless I’d created it myself. I am also super excited about the charitable angle of the evening, I hope everyone digs deep for Fife Women’s Aid –it is such a worthwhile cause.”

Colin Wallace is the manager of The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy, and founded the Love, Kirkcaldy group as a response to growing concerns around the local retail and business landscape.

Having spent many years working in senior roles in retail and then consulting he felt that his considerable strategic, customer service and communication skills could be used to best effect by a move into hospitality and then to local affairs.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be asked to be on the judging panel.

“We have before us a diverse field of entrepreneurs, small business owners, corporate high flyers and people who have made a lasting difference to many lives in Fife and further afield.

“In my eyes they are all winners along with the truly unique people of Fife Women’s Aid who give their time, guidance, protection and their hearts to people who have nowhere else to turn.”

They join Lorraine Brown, financial advisor who is part of the team behind community radio station K107fm, CEO of Kingdom Theatre Company and former chair of Fife Women in Business, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press.

Less than 20 tickets remain for the big night which will see the category winners revealed. The evening will also help to raise funds for, and awareness of, Fife Women’s Aid. To buy a ticket go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Fife Women Rock Awards.

Sponsors include Kinghorn Building Services Ltd, Juiceology, My Cherry Pie, Fife for Kids, ScottFit, Willow & Plum, Vintage Gathering, Rachel McLean Photography, LJ Events and Kitty Turner.