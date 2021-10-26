Fife workers to join innovative programme launched to help spot domestic abuse

Scottish Women’s Aid is launching a programme that will encourage workforces across Scotland to be better equipped to identify behaviours through their work roles that could signal that someone is at risk of domestic abuse.

The charity, which is launching the project with the Scottish Government, is confident that by providing employees with a better understanding of women’s inequality, domestic abuse and sexual violence, workplaces can play an important new role in driving change.

A pilot scheme for the Equally Safe in Practice (ESiP) is being launched in eight local authorities, including Fife, in housing, social care, education and child care departments..

After it is completed, the programme will be rolled out across Scotland.

Marsha Scott, chief executive at Scottish Women’s Aid said: “Violence against women and girls, in all its forms, violates the human rights and dignity of every woman and girl in Scotland.

"This violence both nurtures women’s inequality and is a consequence of it.

“Equipping the Scottish workforce with knowledge, understanding, and the tools necessary to recognise and respond to violence against women and girls is key to challenging the everyday harm and to deliver the outcomes for women, children and young people that Scotland strives for.”

Training will raise awareness and an understanding of what gender inequality, sexual violence and domestic abuse is, why it disproportionately affects women and girls and how to identify the signs that someone - even a work colleague that you would never suspect - is a victim or a perpetrator.

It will also provide opportunities to progress from one-off training sessions to more of an open and frequent discussion on how society encourages domestic abuse in all its forms and the ways we can actively end it.

Marsha added: “The training is bespoke to each organisation and will be delivered in ways which best suit.

"For example, we have different resources for small to medium businesses right through to decision makers.

“With workplaces returning to the office after lockdown, this is a great opportunity to offer employees a new set of tools for delivering positive outcomes in our communities.”

For more information, please visit: Women's Aid.

