The Co-operative (ad)Venture Project, run by The Co-operative College with ENABLE Works, involves a series of engaging activities which equip people aged 16-30 with the skills needed to ensure a smooth transition from school to further education, training and employment.

The latter is a distinct part of ENABLE Scotland, with over 65 years experience of supporting people with disabilities and campaigning to build a more equal society.

This year, youngsters participating in the project have highlighted the issue of travel and tourism.

Co-operative (ad)Venture Project, project coordinator, Liam Flinn. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Many people are resorting to holidaying in their local area, so they are creating a video that will highlight some of the fun things to do in the Kingdom for people on a staycation instead of jetting off to foreign shores.

Liam Flinn, project coordinator said: “The young people have realised that Fife is a nice place and have created a tourist business, called Fife Jaunt, to identify places that people and families can visit.

"They have created a video touring St Andrews, Falkland Palace, and Ceres, which shows and tells people about its rich history as well as fun things to do when they visit.”

The youngsters have really grown in confidence.

Added Liam: "After a few months they have really grown in confidence, are able to communicate more clearly and are thinking about progressing into further employability training.

"They realise that they are capable, can engage with the community and employers, as well as realising their own potential.”

