Fife: Your community council needs you as election nomination deadline approaches

Anyone interested in standing as a candidate to join their local Community Council has until 4pm on Thursday, August 31 to submit their nomination.

Across Fife there are currently 85 active Community Councils out of a potential 105. In Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area, there are eight which are active – Aberdour, Auchtertool, Burntisland, Cardenden, Dysart, Kinghorn and Thornton. In the Langtoun itself the only one currently operating is Kirkcaldy West. Those covering Kirkcaldy East, Kirkcaldy North and Templehall have been inactive during the last four years of this session.

With Community Councils having an important role to play within towns and villages, members of the public are being encouraged to come forward and get involved.

Elections for Fife's community councils take place at the end of September. The deadline for nominations is August 31. (Pic: John Devlin)

Although there may currently be enough members on a community council for it to run, this could all change when the current membership period comes to an end in September for the elections and if there are not enough nominations then it will not be possible for the organisation to continue.

Some current community councillors may decide to put themselves forward for election again, however some will not. For example, the current community councillors in Kinghorn’s Community Council have intimated that they will not be standing for re-election.

It is therefore important that anyone interested in ensuring their local community is heard comes forward for the elections.

Lindsay Thomson, Fife’s Depute Returning Officer, is keen to encourage more people to make a real difference in their local areas.

Lindsay said: “I would love to see all 105 locations with Community Councils in Fife, so I encourage anyone interested in advocating and helping develop their community to stand as a candidate in this year’s election by getting their application in by August 31. Let’s all work together to make as many Community Councils active to help all areas of Fife grow and develop.”

For each Community Council there is a minimum number of members required for it to function and there is also a maximum number. If there are more candidates wishing to stand than there are places available on a Community Council then a vote will take place. In some places there won’t be a vote as there will either be the exact number of people as there are places, or the minimum number of people required to form the community council. This year, elections are scheduled for September 28.

Community Councils are voluntary organisations that act as a voice for their local area and are independent of Fife Council. They express the views and concerns of local people on a wide range of issues, bridging the gap between communities and the council as a local authority.