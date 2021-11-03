Fifers, Karen Lees, Andrew Latto and Gordon Reid, have joined the board this year from varied backgrounds and with a diverse range of experience in multiple industry sectors.

Andrew Latto, HR Director with Kingdom Housing Association (KHA), is a Chartered Member of the CIPD and has been instrumental in implementing the trainee programme.

Gordon Reid is one of the new board members at Developing Young Workforce Fife.

He said: “Being part of an organisation like Kingdom Housing Association, which supports young people across Fife with various opportunities, joining the board seemed to be a really good fit for me.

"Having had experience of mentoring, foundation apprenticeships and our own training programmes, I hope to use my knowledge and experience to help young people to find their passion.”

Also joining is Gordon Reid from Re-Employ – a social enterprise which assists in finding opportunities for people with disabilities.

Gordon said: “It’s important to me that the DYW programme also has the capabilities to support young people with disabilities who are engaging with the programme.”

The final new member, Karen Lees, has a background in teaching within various secondary schools throughout Dundee.

She has valuable experience with educating young people and a passion for engaging them early in employability programmes to encourage positive destinations.

She said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us all that plans can change. Even for young people who have a strong idea of what they want to do once they leave education, it is important to show them all available options and support them during this process of discovery.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.